Hyundai Ioniq 9: The UK’s New Luxury Electric SUV Arrives from £64,995

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 is poised to transform the luxury electric SUV market with its innovative technology, sophisticated design, and exceptional performance. As the newest member of Hyundai’s acclaimed IONIQ lineup, the IONIQ 9 sets a new standard for what a luxury electric SUV can be. Its aerodynamic profile, boasting an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.27Cd, ensures optimal efficiency without compromising on style. The vehicle’s distinctive parametric pixel design, showcased in the horizontal daytime running lights and vertical headlights, creates a striking visual presence on the road while maintaining a sleek, modern aesthetic that is sure to turn heads.

Unparalleled Comfort and Advanced Technology

The IONIQ 9 takes interior luxury to new heights with its spacious, lounge-like cabin that offers an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience. Designed to accommodate either six or seven passengers, depending on the configuration, the vehicle’s flat floor and flexible seating arrangements make it the perfect choice for families or groups embarking on long journeys. The optional panoramic sunroof allows natural light to flood the cabin, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere that enhances the overall driving experience. The IONIQ 9 also features advanced technology, such as the Hyundai AI Assistant, powered by Generative AI, which improves the driving experience to new levels. This intelligent system offers voice-controlled navigation, climate adjustments, and even local restaurant recommendations, ensuring that every journey is as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Impressive Performance and Range

Under the hood, the IONIQ 9 is equipped with a powerful electric drivetrain that delivers impressive performance and range. The vehicle is available with a choice of three battery options: Long Range RWD, Long Range AWD, and Performance AWD. The Long Range RWD variant offers a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge, while the Long Range AWD and Performance AWD options provide enhanced traction and acceleration, with the latter capable of reaching 0-62 mph in just 5.2 seconds. Regardless of the chosen battery option, the IONIQ 9 offers a smooth, quiet, and responsive driving experience that is sure to impress even the most discerning drivers.

Cutting-Edge Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the IONIQ 9, and Hyundai has equipped the vehicle with a comprehensive suite of innovative safety features to ensure the well-being of both driver and passengers. These include Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, which uses radar and camera sensors to detect potential collisions and automatically apply the brakes if necessary, and Highway Drive Assist 2.0, which provides semi-autonomous driving capabilities on the highway, reducing driver fatigue and enhancing overall safety. The IONIQ 9 also features Multi-Collision Brake Assist, which automatically applies the brakes in the event of a secondary collision, minimizing the risk of further damage or injury.

Convenient Charging and Vehicle-to-Load Technology

Charging the IONIQ 9 is a breeze, thanks to its advanced charging capabilities and convenient features. The vehicle is equipped with a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) system, which allows users to power external devices using the car’s battery, making it perfect for camping trips or outdoor adventures. The V2L system includes an internal 3-pin plug, allowing users to charge devices directly from the vehicle’s interior. Additionally, the IONIQ 9 features multiple USB-C charging points throughout the cabin, ensuring that all passengers can keep their devices charged and ready to go.

Pricing and Trim Options

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 is available in three distinct trim levels: Premium, Ultimate, and Calligraphy, each offering a unique combination of features and amenities. The Premium trim, starting at £64,995, includes an impressive array of standard features, such as 19″ alloy wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, and a 12.3″ touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility. Stepping up to the Ultimate trim, priced from £73,495, adds even more luxury and convenience features, including 20″ alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a BOSE premium sound system for an immersive audio experience. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the Calligraphy trim, starting at £75,795, offers the pinnacle of refinement, with 21″ wheels, supple Nappa leather upholstery, and a unique UVC Sterilization Tray that helps keep the cabin clean and hygienic.

A Commitment to Electric Mobility

The IONIQ 9 is just one example of Hyundai’s unwavering commitment to electric mobility and sustainable transportation. As part of its broader strategy, Hyundai plans to launch a total of 21 new electric vehicles by 2030, showcasing its dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility. With the IONIQ 9 leading the charge, Hyundai is poised to make a significant impact on the luxury electric SUV market and beyond, offering consumers a compelling combination of style, performance, and advanced technology that sets a new standard for the industry.

Source Hyundai



