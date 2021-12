Hyundai Elantra N pricing revealed

Automotive manufacturer Hyundai has revealed pricing on its sporty Elantra N sedan. Pricing on the 2022 Elantra N starts at $32,925 with a manual transmission. Those wanting the vehicle with an eight-speed dual-clutch will spend $34,425.

Neither of those prices includes the $1025 destination charge. No matter which version is chosen, both Elantra N models are fully equipped and use the same 2.0-liter turbo direct-injected engine making 276 horsepower and 289 pound-foot of torque. The standard six-speed manual transmission has downshift rev-matching, and the eight-speed dual-clutch is an N transmission offering.

The Elantra N has several exclusive features to improve performance, including integrated drive axles to enhance handling and electronic limited-slip N Corner Carving Differential. The car also gets special 245 millimeter wide Pilot Sport 4S tires on 19-inch wheels.

