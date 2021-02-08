Hyundai and Kia say they are not in talks on Apple Car

Last week we heard a number of rumors that Hyundai and Kia were entering into a partnership with Apple on production of the new Apple Car.

Now Hyundai and Kia have denied they are in talks with Apple, the original story apparently came from Hyundai last month and then withdrew the statement a few hours later.

According to a recent report, the talks between Apple and Hyundai have now been paused, Apple are apparently not pleased about the various reports of talks between the two companies.

We also hear last week that Apple was planning to invest $3.6 billion in Kia for production of their Apple Car, it is not clear as yet what the status of this investment is at the moment.

The Apple Car is expected to launch some time in 2025, we are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple has planned for their first vehicle.

Source MacRumors

