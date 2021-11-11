HyperX has announced the availability of its new Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition gaming headset featuring HyperX dual chamber technology to provide gamers with an accurate game sound and “incredible range and tone” says HyperX. The Cloud Alpha gaming headset is fitted with 50 mm drivers, and the dual chambers technology allow HyperX to tune and separate the bass from the mids and highs, creating a dynamic sound that makes gaming, music and movies more immersive as you enjoy your favorite game or movie. Bianca Walter, business manager, HyperX EMEA explains more about the design.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition gaming headset supports PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S2, Xbox One 2, Xbox One S 2, Nintendo Switch, and other mobile devices and virtual reality systems fitted with a 3.5 mm audio port.

“The Cloud Alpha was HyperX’s first headset to introduce our revolutionary dual chamber technology” – “We are excited to bring the blackout variation of the Cloud Alpha to offer users another headset choice with our dual chamber drivers and signature comfort. Designed to deliver the ultimate comfort for hours of extended gameplay, Cloud Alpha leverages premium HyperX signature memory foam, an expanded headband with softer, more pliable leatherette and a durable, lightweight aluminium frame design. The headset features a detachable cable with in-line audio control allowing console gamers to adjust volume and mute microphone right on the cable.”

Specifications of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition gaming headset

Driver: Custom dynamic, 50 mm with neodymium magnets

Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency response: 13 Hz – 27 kHz

Impedance: 65 Ω

Sensitivity: 98 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.: < 1%

Frame type: aluminium

Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette

Part Number: HX-HSCA-BK/WW

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50 Hz – 18 kHz

Sensitivity: -43dBV (0 dB=1 V/Pa,1 kHz)

Connections and Features

Audio connection: Wired 3.5 mm (4-pole CTIA)

Audio controls: In-line audio controls

Physical

Weight: 298 g

Weight with microphone: 336 g

Cable Length(s) and Type(s): 1.3 m detachable headset cable, 2 m PC extension cable

Source : HyperX

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals