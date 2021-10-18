HyperX Streamer Starter Pack is a great starting bundle for aspiring streamers

If you would like to become the next streamer and would like to purchase everything you need in a complete bundle, you may be interested in the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack. Containing everything you need to start your streaming career HyperX provide a SoloCastTM USB microphone and Cloud Core gaming headset with DTS Headphone:X 1 Spatial Audio for $130. Together with the separately available HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset Blackout Edition priced at $100.

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack

The Cloud Core and Cloud Alpha blackout edition headsets offer multi-platform compatibility with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S2, Xbox One 2, Xbox One S 2, mobile3, Nintendo Switch, and other virtual reality systems with 3.5 mm ports.

“HyperX is always looking for new ways to deliver an amazing user experience. We are proud to present a streaming bundle worthy of the next viral tweet or post from streamers looking for a convenient way to start creating content,” said Nate Almond, PC audio business manager, HyperX. “Becoming a streamer has never been easier, and the HyperX SoloCast microphone and Cloud Core gaming headset are a great combination to set up any streamer for success.”

“The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack includes the SoloCast USB microphone with an easy Plug N Play setup. The microphone utilizes a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it ideal for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio and audio recordings for content creation. The microphone offers a tap-to-mute feature that indicates mute status when the red LED is flashing, and a stand that swivels to fit a variety of setups for ease of use.”

Source : HyperX

