HyperJuice 100W USB-C GaN compact charger now available

After successfully being funded by crowdfunding campaigns on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo the HyperJuice 100W USB-C GaN compact charger is now available to purchase directly from online retailers. The 100W HyperJuice GaN charger offers a four-port charger with 2 x USB-C ports capable of delivering up to 100 watts and two USB-A ports delivering up to 18 watts. Measuring 85.3 x 60.8 x 28.9 mm and weighing 208 grams the HyperJuice 100W USB-C GaN is now shipping.

Features of the 100W GaN Charger include :

– Powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology

– Up to 50% smaller

– New GaN semiconductor material is smaller, faster, and more efficient than traditional silicon used in current chargers.

– 4 Quick Charging Ports – 2 x USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 (Max 100W) and 2 x USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 (Max 18W) ports

– High Efficiency – Industry-leading 95% power efficiency

– Built-in foldable wall plugs – No messy bulky power cables

– Travel-friendly pin converters – Includes EU/UK/AU pin converters and worldwide universal 100-240V voltage so that can be used in virtually any country

– Safety Protection – Over-current, over-voltage, overheating and short-circuit protection

– Low Temperature Operation – Industry beating low (60ºC exterior housing) temperature

For more details, purchasing options and full specifications jump over to the companies Hyper Shop by following the link below.

Source : Hyper Shop

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals