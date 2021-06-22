HyperDrum portable, electronic drum kit

If you would like to play the drums, but don’t have the space for a full drum kit you may be interested in a new portable electronic virtual drum kit launched via Kickstarter this month. The HyperDrum features a set of drumsticks designed to provide an instant immersive drumming experience at an affordable price. Connect your headphones and practice your drumming without disturbing other members of your family or household. “You can easily take HyperDrum with you in your hands, pockets or in your backpack. Fast draw your sticks and dive into the ultimately immersive drumming environment right away when the inspiration hits you.”

The HyperDrum electronic drum kit is ultraportable and weighs just 50g and comes with its exclusive sensing algorithm to help it perfectly follow your position and movements to ensure high accuracy with every strike. No special adjustments are needed and you don’t have to keep the power button held down to practice your drumming.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the HyperDrum campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the HyperDrum electronic virtual drum kit project play the promotional video below.

“Press the button, put your earphones on and you’re ready to drum. No complicated directions or any hidden fees, HyperDrum is a pure, powerful drumming experience so you can improvise freely anytime and anywhere. Listen to your inner rhythms or follow your favorite songs and jam your dream beats with ease!”

“No matter if you’re a novice, beginner or a pro player, you can get started with HyperDrum and play right away. Inspired by Roland e-kits, HyperDrum has the same drum component layout and position as the physical e-kit.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the electronic virtual drum kit, jump over to the official HyperDrum crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

