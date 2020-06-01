Hydrobelt by Mmuve for athletes and convenient outdoor hydration

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts may be interested in a new way to carry water and stay hydrated, offering comfortable and professional re-hydration without any distractions, say its designers. The HydroBelt has been designed to provide an easy way to carry your favourite supplement or water with you as you train outdoors. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

Earlybird pledges are available from $74 roughly £60 offering a considerable $50 saving off the recommended retail price of $124. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, worldwide shipping is expected to commence during October 2020.

“We want you all to be aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, so we have designed HYDROBELT to solve problems during recreation. With HydroBelt, we were able to bring the recreation closer to everyone and make it even easier, more comfortable and more professional.”

“The belt is made of two different materials. The outer part is made of durable and waterproof material and the inner part is soft and pleasant to touch (made of polyester). The inner part has a slightly stiffer lining to support the spine. The smaller side pockets are for storing essentials such as keys, money, documents … The belt is fastened with Velcro and an elastic part, which can be tightened as desired. You can wash this part of the belt in the washing machine at 40 degrees Celsius. Make sure you air dry it and do not put it in the dryer.”

Source : Kickstarter

