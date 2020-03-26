HybridDrive expandable storage hub and SSD

HybridDrive is a new storage hub complete with an integrated SSD drive allowing you to store those important documents for easy transportation. Designed to replace all your existing hubs the HybridDrive is available in a selection of storage capacities including the 128GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities.

Early bird pledges are available from $199 or £189 depending on exchange rates, offering a considerable 51% saving off the recommended retail price.

“As more laptop devices are converting to USB Type-C, many gadgets and devices have not. HybridDrive acts as a bridge to connect, providing a smooth connection to gadgets that are incompatible otherwise. Besides, up to 2TB SSD storage is included for your disposal. 7HybridDrive combines all your separated ports into one. It also comes with a much-needed storage boost – the integrated 2TB SSD.”

“Thanks to its USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 NGFF (Next Generation Form Factor)interface, you can access your 2TB storage at speeds of up to 450 MB/s (read and write!). That’s 3x faster than your typical external hard Disk! You can simultaneously access all the ports you need. HybridDrive significantly boosts the number of ports on your MacBook! You will find HybridDrive helps your performance at work. All ports on HybridDrive are specifically routed such that you can access them all at the same time at the highest possible speed.”

Source : Indiegogoo

