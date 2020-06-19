Huwei P40 Pro smartphone gets taken apart

We recently saw a durability test video on the new Huwei P40 Pro smartphone and now we get to find out what is inside the device.

Zack fro JerryRigEverything gives us a look at the inside of the Huwei P40 Pro smartphone, the handset comes with a 6.58 inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels.

The P40 Pro is powered by a Kirin 990 processor, it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it has a range of high end cameras.

On the rear of the device there is a four camera setup with a a 50 megapixel camera, a 40 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a TOF camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

