Huawei P40 Pro smartphone gets durability tested (Video)

The Huawei P40 Pro launched back in march, we have already seen some videos of the device in action and now we get to find out how durable the device is.

Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the new P40 Pro through a range of tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test and a bend test.

As we can see from the video the display scratches at levels 6 and 7 which is in line with the majority of the smartphones available today.

The handset did suffer some permanent damage from the burn test, with the bend test there was no permanent damage to the device and it overall passed the durability test.

The Huawei P40 Pro comes with a 6.58 inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and it features a Kirin 990 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there is a 50 megapixel camera, a 40 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

