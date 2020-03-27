Geeky Gadgets

Huawei P40 Pro shown off on video

The new Huawei P40 and P40 Pro smartphones are now official and now we get to have a look at the P40 Pro.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the design and also some of the fetures on the new P40 Pro.

The handset comes with some impressive specifications which include a Kirin 990 mobile processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a 6.58 inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and a range of high end cameras.

The cameras on the handset include a 50 megapixel camera, a 40 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a TOF camera, on the front there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

