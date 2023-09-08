Huwei Mate X5 folding smartphone unveiled

Huawei has launched a new folding smartphone, the Huawei Mate X5 and the handset comes with a 7.85-inch main display with a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels, there is also a secondary 6.4-inch cover display that features a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 9000S mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three on the rear, on the back of the handset there is a a 50MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture for superior light capture. In addition, it includes a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/1.2 aperture.

The third camera is a 12MP periscope telephoto lens that comes with an f/3.4 aperture and is complemented by OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

The handset also comes with a 5060 mAh battery and it comes with 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and also reverse charging. You can find out more details about the new Huawei Mate X5 smartphone over at Huawei at the link below.

