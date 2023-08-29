Huawei Mate 60 Pro features satellite calling

Today, Huawei launched its latest flagship – Huawei Mate 60 Pro for the customers. This news is quite a shocker for the fans who have been waiting for the unveiling. According to the listing, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro 12GB+512GB version is priced at 6999 yuan (887 euros, 960 USD) and there’s a lot that we can explore about this new model.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro adopts a concentric design, and the colors are inspired by the magnificent mountains and rivers. It has four color options: Yachuan Green, Baisha Silver, Nannuo Purple, and Yadan Black.

Huawei has made another breakthrough in the field of satellite communications. The Mate 60 Pro has become the world’s first mass smartphone that supports satellite calls. Even when there is no ground network signal, you can calmly make and receive satellite calls and stay online at all times.

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 88W fast charging. You can find out more information about the new Huawei Mate 60 smartphone over at the Huawei website at the link below.

Source Huawei