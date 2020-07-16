Hunter’s Arena: Legends now available via Steam



Battle Royal game Hunter’s Arena: Legends is now available to play on PC, allowing 60 players to fight for their lives to become the last survivor. “Experience a MOBA-RPG hybrid that includes killing monsters, upgrading skills, and getting items within a quickly shrinking battlefield.” Check out th launch trailer below to learn more.

“Hunter’s Arena essentially focuses on the competitive online environment, providing a gaming experience that works for both players who enjoy engaging PvP and those who prefer slightly less stress-inducing PvE.”

“Developing a game with up to 60 players and 10,000 AI enemies was a massive technical undertaking. Mantisco needed to deliver seamless gameplay with exciting battles that keep players in the middle of the action. Intel helped Mantisco optimize gameplay through Intel Xeon servers and 10th Gen Intel Core CPU utilization that allow battles to take place simultaneously across the map. Using Intel VTune Profiler, which provides detailed profile data to improve CPU and GPU computing-intensive tasks and CPU threading performance, Mantisco created continuous and explosive moments of conflict among human and AI opponents alike through a dynamic monster respawn system.”

