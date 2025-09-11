Where Tech Meets Wings: Humbirdy’s Smart Feeder Brings Birdwatching to Life

Turn your backyard into a live “National Geographic Channel” Humbirdy’s two newest smart bird feeders do exactly that:

AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra: Captures more accurate detail at 1080p 120fps and 4K Ultra resolution, revealing every feather in stunning detail, and supports AI bird identification.

AI Hummingbird Feeder 4K Ultra (Scheduled for release in October): Specifically designed for hummingbirds, it captures their rapidly beating wings in ultra high definition.

Birdwatching is rekindling a connection with nature, whether it’s in backyards, on balconies, or in classrooms, as more people seek meaningful ways to engage with the natural world. However, traditional bird feeders often fall short: blurry images, short battery life, and an inability to identify bird species can turn curiosity into frustration.

By integrating high definition imaging, AI-powered identification, and sustainable solar charging.

Humbirdy’s two latest smart bird feeders, AI Bird Feeder 4K Ultra and the AI Hummingbird Feeder 4K Ultra， are transforming birdwatching with unprecedented clarity, convenience, and creativity.

Whether you’re a family hoping to help children learn about local birds, a content creator looking to capture stunning slow-motion moments, or a retiree enjoying a relaxing hobby, Humbirdy makes the experience simple, rewarding, and fun.

Whether you’re engaged in scientific research, nurturing a child’s interest in birdwatching, or creating content for social media, every design detail,from seamless app integration to fully automated AI recording,is crafted to remove barriers, allowing you to focus on what truly matters: connection, curiosity, and creation.

Core Features:

4K Ultra HD Recording with optional 1080p at 120fps slow-motion capture, preserving moments too swift for the naked eye. Magnifier Interactive Feature enables local zoom in on videos within the app, revealing intricate details of feathers, beaks, and feeding behaviors. Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Connectivity ensures smooth, low latency live streaming. Built in AI identification automatically logs visitor species and timestamps, with options to save, edit, and share highlights. IP66 Waterproof Body with integrated rain protection, designed for all weather durability. Large, Moisture Proof Seed Reservoir for easy refilling and cleaning.

From its arc shaped red feeding port to the macro slow-motion lens, every detail makes watching hummingbirds feel like a documentary experience. AI automatically handles species recognition and visitor logging, allowing users to simply enjoy the thrill of discovery.

It reveals the once invisible capturing every detail of wings beating 50–80 times per second and turns fleeting moments into lasting memories. Birdwatching is no longer just “observing”; it’s about becoming part of nature

Core Features:

4K Ultra HD Recording with optional 1080p at 120fps slow motion, precisely capturing the hummingbird’s 50–80 wingbeats per second. Magnifier Interactive Feature enables local zoom in on videos within the app, revealing intricate details of feathers, beaks, and feeding behaviors. Red Flower Design with Built in Pest Resistance includes an integrated bee guard and ant moat, ensuring safe feeding for hummingbirds without extra accessories. Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4G + 5G) delivers a stable, low latency live streaming experience. IP66 Weatherproof & UV Resistant Housing built to withstand various outdoor conditions.

Technical Specifications

Quick FAQ

Q: Is installation difficult?

A: Both models can be installed and connected via the Humbirdy HD App in under 10 minutes

Q: What are the camera specifications?

A: Equipped with a 4K Ultra HD camera, supporting 1080p at 120fps slow-motion recording for capturing intricate details like wing beats and feeding behaviors

Q: Is there a warranty?

A: Includes a standard 2-year warranty, with options to extend coverage for additional protection

Smarter Tech, Closer to Nature

The Humbirdy Smart Bird Feeder is a practical tool for family education, content creators, and research teams, enabling slow-motion videos of wing beats for platforms like TikTok and offering an immersive way to enjoy nature up close. Combining intelligent technology, eco-friendly design, and sharing capabilities, Humbirdy opens a new chapter in backyard birdwatching experiences.

Learn more at www.humbirdy.com and follow Humbirdy on Tiktok、Instagram and YouTube for demos, clips, and user stories.



