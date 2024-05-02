Huawei Pura 70 Ultra Smartphone Launched

Huawei has unveiled the Pura 70 Ultra, the latest addition to its smartphone lineup, featuring a host of enhancements designed to elevate the user experience and overall performance. If you’re considering a new smartphone, here’s what the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra brings to the table.

Display and Design

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra sports a generous 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display, perfect for those who appreciate a sizable screen that still fits comfortably in hand. This display boasts an adaptive high dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1-120 Hz, ensuring fluid scrolling and exceptional responsiveness for both gaming and video playback. The screen resolution stands impressively at 2844 × 1260 pixels, delivering crisp, vibrant visuals across over 1 billion colors, enriching your viewing experience.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will find much to admire in the Pura 70 Ultra. It features a versatile triple-camera array on the rear, consisting of:

A 50 MP Ultra Lighting Pop-out Camera with a variable aperture from F1.6 to F4.0, designed to capture remarkable detail, even in challenging lighting conditions.

A 40 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, ideal for capturing expansive landscapes or large group shots.

A 50 MP Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera, perfect for photographing intricate details with crystal-clear focus.

This advanced camera setup supports image resolutions up to 8192 × 6144 pixels and video resolutions up to 3840 × 2160 pixels, complemented by a wide array of shooting modes that inspire creative expression.

Performance and Storage

At its core, the Pura 70 Ultra is powered by Huawei’s EMUI 14.2 and boasts a powerful combination of 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, ensuring seamless operation whether multitasking or engaging in demanding gaming sessions. Note that the actual available storage may be slightly reduced due to pre-installed software.

Battery and Charging

The smartphone is equipped with a robust 5200 mAh battery, enabling all-day usage without the need for frequent recharging. Huawei SuperCharge technology facilitates rapid charging up to 100 W, swiftly restoring full power. Additionally, wireless charging capabilities are enhanced, achieving up to 80 W with compatible Huawei accessories.

Durability and Extras

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is built to endure, with an IP68 rating certifying its resistance to dust, splashes, and water. However, maintaining these protective features over time requires adhering to the recommended care instructions.

Connectivity and Sensors

The Pura 70 Ultra offers comprehensive connectivity options, including Dual SIM support across multiple bands and advanced Wi-Fi 6 capabilities for rapid internet connections. A full array of sensors, including a fingerprint sensor for secure access and various environmental sensors, makes the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra a versatile everyday tool.

Audio and Video

Supporting a broad range of audio and video formats, the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra doubles as a dynamic portable entertainment system. Whether you are streaming videos or enjoying music, it promises an immersive audio-visual experience.

Source Huawei



