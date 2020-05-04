Huawei P30 Pro New Edition may launch this month

The Huawei P30 Pro launched last year, according to a recent re[port their is a refreshed version of the handset on the way, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition.

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition will apparently launch on the 15th of May and it will be available in Germany from the 15th of May until the 4th of June.

There are no details as yet on what specifications the handset will come with, the original device came with a 6.47 inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 980 processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

As soon as we get some mode details on this updated version of the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone, we will let you guys know.

Source Huawei Central

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals