Huawei Nova Y61 smartphone gets official

Huawei has launched a new Android smartphone, the Huawei Nova Y61 and the handset comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, and the display features a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Huawei Nova Y61 is powered by an octa-core processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage. It is not clear as yet whether the device comes with a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of cameras there are three cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 5-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera.

The Huawei Nova Y61 also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 22.5W fast charging, the handset comes with EMUI 12.

As yet there are no details on when the new Nova Y61 smartphone will go on sale or how much it will retail for, the device will come in a choice of three colors, Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Sapphire Blue.

Source Huawei, GSM Arena



