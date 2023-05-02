Huawei Nova 11i smartphone unveiled

Huawei has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Huawei Nova 11i and the device comes with a 6.8 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, the handset also comes with Android 13 and EMUI 13.

The new Huawei Nova 11i comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features fast charging, the device also comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 48-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Huawei Nova 11i will come with a choice of two colors Mint Green and Starry Black, as yet there are no details on how much the handset will retail for and also no details on when it will become available. You can find out more information about this new Huawei Android smartphone at the link below.

Source Huawei, Playfuldroid





