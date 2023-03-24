Huawei P60 series smartphones unveiled

Huawei has launched some more new Android devices, the Huawei P60 series, and there are a number of models in the range. This includes the Huawei P60, the P60 Pro, and the P60 Art.

The three handsets come with similar specifications, this includes a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2700 x 1220 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, each device has slightly different cameras and more.

The 6.67-inch Quad-Curve LTPO screen gives you a smooth grip and immersive view with its 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The HUAWEI X-TRUETM Display provides accurate colours and true-to-life details in bright and dark areas. Supporting P3 wide colour gamut, it has gained TÜV Rheinland Certifications (Colour Accuracy & Precise Colour Projection).

The Ultra Lighting Main Camera, boasting an F1.4–F4.0 auto-adjustable physical aperture, helps produce marvellous images day and night with its unprecedented full-path light capturing capabilities. XMAGE styles reproduce colours with distinctive styles that look simply outstanding.

The main camera’s massive F1.4 aperture and RYYB sensor significantly boost light intake, producing images of such sharpness, richness, and contrast you’ll hardly believe your eyes.

You can find out more information about the new Huawei P60 Series of smartphones over at Huawei at the link below., pricing will start at CNY 4,488 which is about $657.

Source Huawei, GSM Arena





