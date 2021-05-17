Huawei Mate X2 gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video for the Huawei Mate X2 smartphone and now we have a teardown video for the handset.
The video below from JerryRigEverything give us a look inside the Huawei Mate X2 and we get to find out how this folding smartphone is put together.
As a reminder the handset comes with an 8 inch folding display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels, there is also an outer 6.45 inch display, this display comes with a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.
The device also comes with a Kirin 9000 processor and it features 8GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.
For cameras the handset comes with a 50 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and an 8 megapixel super zoom camera.
Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.