Huawei Mate X2 gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video for the Huawei Mate X2 smartphone and now we have a teardown video for the handset.

The video below from JerryRigEverything give us a look inside the Huawei Mate X2 and we get to find out how this folding smartphone is put together.

As a reminder the handset comes with an 8 inch folding display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels, there is also an outer 6.45 inch display, this display comes with a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.

The device also comes with a Kirin 9000 processor and it features 8GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

For cameras the handset comes with a 50 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and an 8 megapixel super zoom camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

