Huawei Mate X2 folding smartphone gets durability tested (Video)

The Huawei Mate X2 is a folding smartphone that launched recently, the handset is an expensive device as it retails for around $3,000.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a bend test, scratch test and a burn test, lets find out how durable the device is.

As we can see from the video the handset is put through a range of tests, the first one is the scratch test and the device performs as expected.

The front display on the handset gets scratches at levels 6 and 7 this is in line with the majority of the smartphones available today. The inner display on the device gets scratches at levels 2 and 3, this is as expected as the display is a plastic folding display.

There was also permanent damage to the outer display on the device with the burn test, the inner display also suffered damage in the burn test.

The handset did pass the bend test and when it was bent in the wrong direction it managed to withstand this with no permanent damage.

