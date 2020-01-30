Huawei Mate 30 Pro gets durability tested (Video)

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro launched recently and now we have a durability test of the handset from JerryRigEverything.

The handset is put through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test on the display, a burn test and of course a bend test, lets find out how well the device did.

As we can see from the video the display on the handset started to shows scratches at level 6 and 7, this handset uses Gorilla Glass 6 so it is in line with the majority of other handsets on the market.

The handset also did OK in the burn test with no permanent damage to the display, it also did fine in the bend test with no major damage to the device. Overall it looks like the handset is a durable smartphone.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

