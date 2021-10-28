Huawei Enjoy 20e smartphone unveiled

Huawei has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Huawei Enjoy 20e and it will be available in two different versions with different processors.

There is a Huawei Enjoy 20e which comes with a Hisilicon Kirin 710 A processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this model comes with HarmonyOS 2.

The other model features a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and it comes with EMUI 10 and this model features 4GB of RAM built-in.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features a 6.3 inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution, the device has a range of cameras.

On the front of the new Huawei Enjoy 20e smartphone, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Enjoy 20e with the MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor will start at CNY 999 which is about $155 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 64GB model. If you want the device with 128GB of included storage then this handset will retail for CNY 1,199 which is about $185 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on how much the Kirin powered device will cost.

Source GSM Arena

