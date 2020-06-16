HTC VIVE XR Suite launches to improve remote collaboration, online productivity and more

HTC Vive has announced a new cloud software suite of applications as the VIVE XR Suite, specifically created to improve remote collaboration, productivity, events, social and culture. HTC Vive will be officially launching the suite of applications during Q3 2020 throughout China and will roll out further afield during 2021.

To accompany the release of the new cloud software suite, HTC Vive has partnered with a number of companies including Baidu, Hewlett-Packard, BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), VSTECS and Activation Group. The VIVE XR Suite will be available both in free lite-version, and as a premium Pro subscription version offering enterprise/creator level capabilities and commercial use licenses. Both versions can be downloaded on various VR and non-VR app stores, while the VIVE XR Suite Pro subscription will be available for purchase via the VIVEPORT store.

“The world has irreversibly changed in the last 5 months taking us all on an accelerated path towards a digital-first future. This video-centric ‘New Normal’ we are living will rapidly transition to the XR first ‘Next Normal’ that awaits us. With our announcement today, HTC Vive is reaffirming our commitment to the XR industry and enabling the world with a suite of mission critical software applications that are intended to make all our lives richer and more productive,” said Alvin Wang Graylin, China President, HTC. “We are extremely excited to be partnered with the best-in-class solutions providers to create this integrated software bundle. And we are so honored to receive the industry-wide support from the channel and distribution partners we are announcing coop with today. These partners represent the leading firms nationally and globally in their fields. By working together with so many leading companies, we are confident we will be able to make a real impact in accelerating VR adoption near term and ultimately enabling an XR-powered global workforce.”

