HTC Vive XR Elite virtual reality headset preorders start

HTC has this week announced it has started taking preorders for its latest virtual reality headset in the form of the Vive XR Elite. Pricing starts at $1099 for the stand-alone headset specifically designed to compete with the offerings from Meta. To learn more about the new VR headset watch the HTC VIVE Keynote from CES 2023 this week embedded below providing an overview of what you can expect from the new VR hardware.

Equipped with 4 wide field-of-view tracking cameras, high-resolution 16 megapixel RGB color camera, depth sensor, vivid extended reality with precision user-environment interplay and more. Those of you interested in learning the new HTC VR headset can now preorder and grab five popular VR titles if you place your order before February 15, 2023.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 the HTC Vive XR Elite features 128 GB of storage and 12 GB of memory and can be recharged using the integrated USB-C charging port. For full specifications on the new VR headset which provides up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge thanks to its integrated rechargeable battery. Jump over to the official HTC Vive website by following the link below.

HTC Vive XR Elite – CES 2023

“Meet VIVE XR Elite . A powerful, convertible, and lightweight headset that conforms to you. Enjoy untethered freedom of all-in-one XR or harness the power of PC VR.”

