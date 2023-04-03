HTC Vive XR Elite VR headset teardown by iFixit

Gamers wishing to learn more about the technology and construction of the new HTC Vive XR Elite virtual reality headset might be interested in a new quick four-minute video published by the team at iFixit providing a HTC Vive XR Elite teardown. Offering more insight onto how to remove the battery pack, outer casing as well as the display, motherboard and camera.

The HTC Vive XR Elite is now available to purchase priced at $1,099 in the United States or $1,299 and the United Kingdom and features 4 wide field-of-view tracking cameras, 3840 x 1920 combined resolution, high resolution RGB color camera, depth sensor and the ability to provide users with “vivid extended reality with precision user-environment interplay” explains HTC.

HTC VR headset teardown

“When the first awkward VR headsets started hitting the shelves in the wayback days of 2016, I’ll admit I really didn’t get it. But tearing down the Vive XR Elite felt like what VR hardware always should have been. Vive also claims to have thought about repairability. The removable battery pack alone is enough to make a fixer weep, does the rest of this headset hold up?”

For more information on the latest VR headset from HTC jump over to the official website for full specifications, pricing and availability by following the link below.

Source : HTC : iFixit





