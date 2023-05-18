HTC U23 Pro smartphone unveiled

HTC has unveiled a new Android smartphone, the HTC U23 Pro, and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 gen 1 mobile processor it comes with 12GB of RAM and it features 256GB of included storage.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and it features Gorilla Glass Victus on the display.

The new HTC U23 Pro smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a 108-megapixel main camera on the rear of the handset which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with Android 13 and it features a 4600 mAh battery and 30W fast charging it comes in a choice of two colors, Coffee Black and Snow White, the handset is now available to pre-order in the UK for £499

Anyone who pre-orders the handset from the 18th of May until the 4th of June will receive a free pair of HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus, they are available in either black or white. You can find out more details at the link below.

HTC U23 pro includes next-generation features for people who want to dive into the metaverse. Create your digital twin avatar and enjoy immersive social options which blend your realities. The VIVERSE app will seamlessly help people to customise their avatar with new styles and accessories.

Source HTC



