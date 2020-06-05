New 10th Gen Intel Core HP Chromebooks 2020 announced

In addition to its HP ThinPro Go thin client PC expected to be available in May starting at $135. Hewlett-Packard has also unveiled its new range of HP Chromebooks powered by 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, the HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise, HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise, and HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6 are “purpose-built for the way people work today” explains HP.

Pricing and availability for the new HP Chromebooks include :

– HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise is expected to be available in August. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

– HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise is expected to be available in June. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

– HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6 is currently available starting at $399.

– HP mt22 Mobile Thin Client is expected to be available in May starting at $495.

“As businesses and office workers adapt to the new realities of working from home during this unique time, the need for cloud-centric devices that are secure and easy to deploy has never been more critical,” said Andy Rhodes, global head of Commercial Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Our new Chromebooks and mobile thin client solutions are purpose-built to address the needs of business users everywhere – whether they’re working from the sofa, kitchen counter, or eventually the office. We’re proud to collaborate with Google to drive innovation that helps businesses extend their resources further while empowering and delighting users.”

“The HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise makes the most of immersive web experiences, desktop virtualization, and Android apps with a stunning, edge-to-edge 13.5″ diagonal 3:2 display that boasts a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio, the highest ever on a Chromebook.9 The latest 10th Gen Intel processors10 deliver outstanding performance with an active-cooling system that enables intensive multi-tasking of apps and video conferences with a battery life up to 12 hours. Beautifully crafted in a 360-degree design.”

Features of the HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise include :

– Security inside and out. The world’s first Chromebook with an integrated privacy screen, HP Sure View Reflect instantly keeps the display private with the press of a button. The integrated fingerprint sensor and built-in webcam privacy switch provide additional confidence for users and IT alike.

– Premium performance and productivity. The world’s first business Chromebook based on Intel’s Project Athena innovation program designed to deliver a new class of advanced laptops.14 Wi-Fi 6 with HP Extended Range Wireless LAN and optional LTE provide data access, real-time collaboration, and connection from wherever they may be working.

– Sustainability. Responsibly made with a top lid of 75% recycled aluminium, a keyboard made from 50% recycled plastics, and speakers with ocean-bound plastics. Targeted to achieve an EPEAT Gold rating in twenty countries for the device,17 making it the first Chromebook to achieve this recognized industry standard for sustainability.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals