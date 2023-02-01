How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch event later today

Samsung is holding a press event later today, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked and the company will unveil its new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones.

The event will take place at 1 PM ET, 6 PM GMT and at 10 AM PT, the event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and on its YouTube channel.

Samsung will be unveiling three new smartphones at its event today, we are also expecting to see some other new devices as well. This will include the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We already know many of the specifications of the new Galaxy S23 smartphones, all three handsets are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The top model will be the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, this handset is rumored to come with a 6.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels. The display will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

We are expecting a range of RAM and storage options which should include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 1tB of storage. The handset will not feature a microSD card slot.

The cameras on this year’s handsets are getting some upgrades, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the new Samsung 200-megapixel camera that was unveiled recently it will also come with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

There will be a 12-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies and for making video calls. The handset will come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature 45W charging.

We recently heard some European pricing for the handsets, the Galaxy S23 starts at €949, and the Galaxy S23 Plus will start at €1,199 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will start at €1,399.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event over at Samsung’s website.





