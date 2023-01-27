European Samsung Galaxy S23 pricing revealed

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones are coming next week and now we have some details on how much the handsets will cost in Europe.

We previously heard that the Galaxy S23 would start at $799 in the USA, but now the pricing for the handsets in Germany has leaked.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will start at €949 in Europe, this is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model, and the 8GB of RAM and 256GB model will cost €1,009.

The Galaxy S23+ with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will retail for €1,199 and the Galaxy S23+ with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost €1,399.

The top model in the range, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will start at €1,399 this model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There will also be another version that will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this device will cost €1,579.

Samsung will make its new Galaxy S23 range of smartphone official at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked next week. The event takes place next Wednesday the 1st of February and we are looking forward to seeing the new Samsung flagship range.

As yet we do not have any details on how much the new Galaxy S23 smartphones will cost in the UK, we should have those details next week.

Source Sammobile





