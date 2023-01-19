Samsung Galaxy S23 pricing revealed, starts at $799

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones will be launched soon, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 takes place on the 1st of February and the handsets will be unveiled at the event.

There will be three models in the range, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top model the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Now it would appear that the US pricing for this year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup has been leaked, and we have details on how much each model will start at.

The Galaxy S23 will at $799 in the USA, the Galaxy S23 Plus will start at $999 and the top model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will start at $1,199.

This is for the base models of each handset, if you want one of the models with more RAM and storage then the price will increase.

The $799 price for the Galaxy S23 smartphone includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there will also be an 8GB of RAM and 256GB model.

The Galaxy S23 Plus which starts at $999 will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the base model.

Source Reddit, GSM Arena





