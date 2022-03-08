How to use the flashlight on the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

Apple’s iPhone, iPad Pro, and iPod Touch come with an LED flash for the camera, this can also be used as a flashlight on your iPhone or other Apple device.

This is a handy feature and can be useful when you need a flashlight for something as it is built into your iPhone.

There are a number of different ways that you can turn the flashlight on and off on the iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad Pro, this guide will show you how to use this feature.

How do I turn the flashlight on and off on the iPhone?

There are a number of different ways that this can be done, this can be done from the Lock Screen on your device, by asking Siri to turn it on or off, or from the Control Center on your device.

Using the Lock Screen to turn the flashlight on and off

On the bottom right corner of the lock screen on your iPhone, you will see a Flashlight logo, press and hold this to turn the flashlight on.

To turn it off using the lock screen, press and hold the flashlight logo until the flashlight is turned off on your iPhone.

Using Siri to turn the flashlight on or off

This is an easy one, to do this just say ‘Hey Siri, turn on my flashlight’, this works for the USA, if you are in the UK, you will need to say ‘Hey Siri, turn my torch on.’

To turn the flashlight off on the iPhone with Siri, is pretty much the same thing. To turn it off say ‘Hey Siri, turn off my flashlight’, in the UK say ‘Hey Siri, turn off my torch’.

Use Control Center to turn the flashlight on and off.

This may vary slightly depending on whether your iPhone has Touch ID or Face ID.

To use Control Center on an iPhone with a Home Button and Touch ID, swipe up from the bottom of the device, and then you will see the Control Center, now tap on the Flashlight icon to turn the flashlight on. Tap the button again to turn the flashlight off.

To control the Flashlight on an iPhone with Face ID, swipe down from the upper right side of your iPhone, this will bring up the Control Center on your device.

You will then see the Flashlight icon in the Control Center, press this once to turn the flashlight on, and press it again to turn it off.

We hope that you will find this guide on how to use the flashlight on your iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad pro useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below. You can find out more information on using the flashlight on your Apple device over at Apple’s website.

