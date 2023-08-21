How to use Standby Mode in iOS 17

Standy Mode is coming to the iPhone with iOS 17 and this guide is designed to show you how to use this feature on your iPhone. Standby mode is a groundbreaking feature that transforms your iPhone into a dynamic, always-on smart display. When your iPhone is laid horizontally on its side during the charging process, it activates the Standby mode. This mode beautifully showcases a plethora of useful widgets including, but not limited to, the current time, local weather updates, a slideshow of your favorite photos, and even controls for your music playback. A significant advantage of this mode is its ability to display notifications, allowing users to view and engage with them without the need to fully awaken their iPhones.

How to use Standby mode

For the Standby mode to function, it’s essential for your iPhone to be running iOS 17 and to be connected to a power source for charging. The moment your iPhone begins charging, ensure that it’s placed in landscape orientation. The Standby mode should kick in automatically.

However, if for some reason the mode doesn’t activate on its own, you have the option to manually initiate it. To do this, navigate to Settings > Battery, and from there, select Standby Mode.

With Standby mode functioning, personalization is at your fingertips. To adjust the arrangement of the widgets or to choose which ones appear, simply tap and maintain pressure on a specific widget until it commences its shaking motion. You can now drag the widget to your preferred position on the screen. If you wish to declutter and remove certain widgets, tapping the “-” symbol located on the widget’s top-left corner will do the trick.

Tips for using Standby mode

For optimal results, it’s advised to use Standby mode when your iPhone is resting on a dedicated charging stand. This guarantees that your device remains in the ideal landscape orientation and is undisturbed by potential movement.

With Standby mode, viewing notifications without awakening your iPhone is a breeze. Simply glide your finger left or right over the notification to view its contents.

Should you feel the need to engage with a specific notification, a single tap will work. This action will subsequently launch the relevant app or website associated with the notification.

The Standby mode proves invaluable for those wanting to glance at their iPhone updates without the repetitive action of picking up the device. Additionally, this mode is resourceful in preserving battery life.

Which iPhones support Standby mode?

While Standby mode is available for every iPhone model compatible with iOS 17, it’s worth noting that the continuous display feature intrinsic to Standby mode is exclusively reserved for iPhone 14 Pro models.

Final Thoughts

iOS 17’s Standby mode stands out as a revolutionary feature aimed at enhancing user experience by conserving battery and offering a seamless interface to remain informed without habitual phone interaction. For those keen on maximizing their iPhone’s battery longevity and maintaining connectivity even during the device’s dormant state, Standby mode emerges as an excellent choice.

Standby Mode will be available on the iPhone when the new iOS 17 software update is released, we are expecting this to happen next month with the launch of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones. If you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

