How to use Point and Speak on iPhone or iPad to receive audio descriptions of your surroundings

Apple’s dedication to accessibility is evident in its wide array of features designed to assist users with visual impairments. If you are interested in learning how to use the Point and Speak accessibility features on iPhone or iPad this guide aims to provide a detailed overview of these features, focusing on how it can be effectively used during everyday life. For example you can use your iPhone to view your surroundings and receive audio descriptions or upload images you take using the camera to receive and audio description of it.

The Point and Speak features now available on Apple’s iOS mobile operating system feature are a significant development that has transformed the way users can interact and use their devices. It allows users to point their finger at text displayed on the screen, which is then read aloud by the iOS device. This feature is especially useful for individuals with blindness or low vision, as it allows them to interact with their device in a more intuitive and accessible way, thereby improving their overall user experience.

How to use Point and Speak on iPhone

To activate this feature, you need to enable the on your iPhone or iPad. The LiDAR is a unique Apple tool that works in tandem with the Point and Speak feature to provide a seamless user experience, making it easier for users to navigate their devices. Another key aspect of Apple’s accessibility features is the voice over detection mode. This mode can be activated by triple tapping the screen with four fingers. Once activated, you can point your device’s camera at an item, and the text will be read out loud. This feature is particularly useful for reading physical documents or identifying products, making it a valuable tool for users with visual impairments.

How to receive image descriptions of your surroundings in Magnifier on iPhone

Turn on Magnifier, then do one of the following: On models with a LiDAR Scanner: Tap the Detection Mode button, then tap the Image Descriptions button. On other models: Tap the Image Descriptions button. Position iPhone so the rear camera can get image descriptions of the world around you. If you don’t hear the speech feedback, make sure Silent mode is turned off. See Adjust the volume on iPhone. When you’re finished, tap Done to return to the Magnifier screen.

Customize settings for image descriptions

By following the instructions below you can turn on Magnifier, and then carry out one of the following:

On models with a LiDAR Scanner: Tap the Detection Mode button, tap the Detection Mode Settings button, then tap Image Descriptions. On other models: Tap the Settings button, tap Settings, then tap Image Descriptions below Detectors. Turn on any combination of text and speech. Text: Image descriptions appear in the camera view. Speech: When you turn on Speech, iPhone speaks the description of the scenes and people detected in the camera view. When you’re finished, tap Back, then tap Done.

However, Apple reinforces the point that it is important to note that the detection mode should not be used in high-risk or emergency situations, as it may not always provide accurate or timely information. Therefore, users should exercise caution and use this feature responsibly. It’s also important to note that the Point and Speak feature may not be available in all countries or regions. Therefore, it’s recommended to check the availability of these features in your specific location to ensure you can fully utilize your device’s capabilities.

Apple’s accessibility features, such as the Point and Speak technology and voice over detection mode, provide valuable tools for users with visual impairments. By keeping your device updated and utilizing resources like the Apple Support YouTube channel, you can ensure you’re getting the most out of your Apple device. These features and resources demonstrate Apple’s commitment to making technology accessible to all.



