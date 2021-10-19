How to use Microsoft Ink with your Surface stylus

If you are interested in learning more about how to use Microsoft Ink with your tablet and stylus and how it can help you be more productive in different Microsoft applications. You will be pleased to know that Microsoft has released a couple of quick demonstration videos explaining the best practices to use when using Microsoft ink in both Word and PowerPoint applications.

If you are not familiar with Ink and have just purchased a Microsoft tablet or Surface laptop, the Ink is available on Windows 10 and Windows 11 and allows you to use a stylus to take notes, sketch, draw diagrams and edit documents with ease. “If time and space are limited, trade in the keyboard and mouse for a digital pen. Desk, couch, floor—email, edit, and search wherever, whenever” explains Microsoft.

How to use Ink in Word

“Even though these digital pens don’t have ink, they feel like they do. With innovative and responsive Windows Ink technology—your pen flows as fast as your ideas. Grocery lists, home improvement projects, books to read—use a Sticky Note to help you remember. Quickly type or write it on your desktop, and you can even sync across devices.”

Microsoft Ink is supported in a wide variety of Microsoft applications including Microsoft 365 apps and mobile applications, although the available inking features depend on the type of device you’re using and which version of Office you’re using.

How to use Ink in PowerPoint

To learn more about Microsoft ink jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals