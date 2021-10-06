Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio gets unboxed (Video)

Microsoft recently added a new laptop to its Studio range with the launch of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio.

Now we get to find out more details about the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio in a new unboxing and hands on video from UrAvgConsumer.

The new Surface Laptop Studio was made official last month and the laptop starts at $1600 and comes with a range of different options.

The device features a 14.4 inch PixelSense Flow Display that has a resolution of 2400 z 1600 pixels and it comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

It comes with a choice of the latest Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors and you can also choose between 16GB and 32GB of RAM.

There are a choice of different storage options including 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB, the top model with 32GB of RAM, a Core i7 and 2TB of storage will retail for $3,099.

“Build apps, edit video, render animations, and enjoy smooth gameplay without breaking a sweat. Bring ideas to life with quad-core powered processors and incredible graphics. Keep your cool under pressure thanks to passive cooling and industry-leading thermal design. Factory-calibrated PixelSense Flow touch display features smoother scrolling with up to 120Hz refresh rate. See brighter brights, darker darks, and subtle details with Dolby Vision® when playing supported content.”

