How to use Google Bard to create presentations

After successfully generating textual content for your presentation slides using Google Bard, you’re then free to customize the formatting and stylistic elements to better align with your personal or corporate aesthetic. This is conveniently done using the comprehensive suite of formatting tools available within Google Slides.

For instance, you can modify the typeface, increase or decrease the font size to emphasize particular points, or even alter the text color to better match your presentation’s theme. But your customization options extend beyond just text; Google Slides also allows you to enrich your slides by adding multimedia elements. This includes the ability to insert images that complement your content, embed videos that offer additional context or entertainment, and incorporate geometric shapes to help break up or organize the content on your slides.

In summary, once you have the raw textual material from Google Bard, you have a broad array of tools at your disposal within Google Slides to further tailor your presentation to your specific needs.

Saving and sharing your presentation

Upon completing the fine-tuning of your presentation, the next step is to securely save it. This can be easily accomplished by storing it in your Google Drive, which not only provides a cloud-based repository for your work but also allows for seamless accessibility from multiple devices.

Once your presentation is safely saved in your Google Drive, sharing it with colleagues, clients, or anyone else becomes incredibly straightforward. All that’s required is to generate a shareable link to the presentation file. You can then distribute this link through various means, such as via email, messaging apps, or even embedded within a website. By sharing this link, you grant others the ability to view, and depending on the permissions you set, potentially collaborate on or edit the presentation as well.

In essence, after putting the finishing touches on your presentation and saving it to your Google Drive, the platform simplifies the process of disseminating it to relevant parties by enabling you to easily send them a direct link to access it.

Additional tips

Here are some additional tips for using Google Bard to create presentations:

Be specific in your questions to Google Bard. The more specific you are, the better the results you will get.

Use keywords in your questions. This will help Google Bard to understand what you are looking for.

Ask follow-up questions. If you are not satisfied with the results that Google Bard gives you, you can ask it follow-up questions to get more information.

Experiment with different formatting options. There are many different ways to format and style your slides. Experiment with different options to find what works best for you.

Get feedback from others. Once you have created your presentation, get feedback from others to make sure that it is clear and concise.

Google Bard is a powerful tool that can help you create presentations more easily and efficiently. By following the tips in this guide, you can use Google Bard to create presentations that are informative, engaging, and visually appealing. We hope that you find our guide on how to create a presentation with Google Bard helpful. If you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Matthew Osborn