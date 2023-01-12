How to turn off Find My iPhone on your device

We previously showed you how to set up Find My iPhone and iPad on your devices, this guide is designed to show you how to turn this feature off when you need to.

The Find My feature on your iPhone or iPad is designed to let you easily find your device, it can be used to find a wide range of devices. This includes your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple AirTags, and also third-party devices for tracking things like your keys and other devices.

Why would I want to turn this feature off?

There may be times when you want to turn the Find My feature off on your device, for example, if you have decided to sell your device or maybe trade it in for a new one. You need to remove Find My from the device in order for it to function properly in the future.

It is also a good idea to turn this feature off if you are sending your device to Apple or a third-party repairer for repair in case the device needs to be replaced. When you turn this feature off on your iPhone or iPad it will remove the device from your iCloud account

How do I turn to Find My iPhone or iPad off?

It is easy to turn off the Find My feature on your device, this can be done from the Settings Menu on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices.

To turn the feature off on the iPhone open the Settings App on your device. Now select “Your Name” at the top of the display.

Now scroll down until you see Find My and select that option, you will then see the status at the top, if the feature is turned on it will show the toggle as On for Find My iPhone. Now click the ‘On’ option and you will be shown a further menu with a range of options.

This includes toggles for Find My iPhone, Find My Network, and Send Last Location. To turn Find My off on your device completely, select the toggle for Find My at the top.

You will then be asked to enter the password for your Apple ID, once this is done you can then select Turn Off at the top of the display. This feature will now be turned off on your device and you can now sell it, or pass it on to someone and they will be able to set it up as a new device.

Conclusion

This guide was written using an iPhone running iOS 16.2 at the time of writing, it is designed to help you easily turn off the Find My feature on your device.

We hope that you find this guide useful and if you have any comments or questions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Quinn Battick





