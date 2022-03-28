How to switch your Instagram feed to chronological order

Instagram used to have its feed in chronological order, unfortunately, this feature was removed, the good news is that there is now an option to have your Instagram feed in chronological order.

In a recent software update, Instagram now has an option where you can view your feed in chronological order instead of the way Instagram was showing the feed. This means you will no longer have to put up with suggested posts if you switch to this option.

There are now two new ways that you can view your feed on Instagram as well as the standard way, they are called ‘Following’ and ‘Favorites’.

How to switch Instagram over to a chronological feed

To switch your Instagram feed to chronological order you will need to select the new Following option. This will show you your Instagram feed of all of the people and accounts that you follow in date order as they are posted.

To use the Following option on Instagram, follow the steps below.

Download the latest version of the Instagram app to your smartphone. Open the app on your handset and then select Instagram at the top left of your display. Click on the Instagram logo and you will have two options, Following, and Favorites. Select the Favorites option and you will now see the feed in chronological order.

Whilst this is not exactly like it was previously when you were able to view your Instagram feed in date order, it does offer the option to see your Instagram feed in the order that the posts are published.

You can easily switch back to the standard Instagram feed by pressing the back arrow next to the Following option, you will then be taken back to the standard Instagram feed. There is also another option where you can switch to a Favourites feed.

How to switch your Instagram to the new Favourites feed.

This works in a similar way to the Following feed above, you follow similar steps to use this feed on Instagram, more details are below.

Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram installed Open the app on your smartphone and select Instagram at the top left. Click on the Instagram logo and select the Favorites option. You can now add Favorite Instagram accounts to this feed. Only ones you have added to your Favorites will be shown in this feed

That’s it, since the recent software update you can now see your Instagram feed in date order. This makes it much more user-friendly than having to see your feed the way Instagram wants you to. This is a feature that many Instagram users have been asking for on the app. We hope that you will find this guide helpful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below. You can find out more details about these changes to the Instagram feed over at their website.

Image Credit: Jeremy Levin

