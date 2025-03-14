How to Setup Battery Intelligence on Any iPhone

Apple’s upcoming “Battery Intelligence” feature, expected to debut with iOS 19, is designed to enhance your charging experience by estimating the time required for a full charge and sending timely notifications. However, you don’t need to wait for the next iOS update to enjoy similar functionality. By using the Apple Shortcuts app and iOS 18’s automation tools, you can replicate this feature on your iPhone today. The video below from iDeviceHelp provides a detailed, step-by-step process to help you set it up, making sure compatibility with any iPhone running iOS 18.

What Is Battery Intelligence?

The “Battery Intelligence” feature is intended to provide real-time insights into your iPhone’s battery status. It calculates the time needed to fully charge your device and notifies you when charging is complete. This functionality is particularly beneficial for maintaining battery health and optimizing charging efficiency. While Apple plans to officially introduce this feature in iOS 19, you can achieve similar results now by using the tools already available in iOS 18.

By setting up a custom automation, you can receive notifications about your charging progress, helping you adopt better charging habits and avoid overcharging. This approach not only enhances your device’s usability but also contributes to the long-term health of your iPhone’s battery.

What You’ll Need

To replicate the “Battery Intelligence” feature on your iPhone, you’ll require the following:

The Apple Shortcuts app , which comes pre-installed on iPhones running iOS 18.

, which comes pre-installed on iPhones running iOS 18. A downloadable shortcut designed to calculate charging time (ensure it’s from a trusted and secure source).

These tools allow you to create an automation that activates when your iPhone is connected to a charger, calculates the estimated charging time, and sends you a notification with the results.

Step-by-Step Guide to Setting It Up

Follow these steps to set up a custom charging notification and time estimation on your iPhone:

1. Download and Add the Shortcut

Begin by downloading a pre-configured shortcut that calculates charging time. Ensure the source is reliable to avoid potential security risks. Once downloaded, open the Shortcuts app and import the shortcut. This shortcut will serve as the foundation for your automation.

2. Create a New Automation

Open the Shortcuts app and navigate to the “Automation” tab. Tap “Create Personal Automation” and select “Charger” as the trigger. Choose the “Is Connected” option to ensure the automation activates whenever your iPhone is plugged in.

3. Configure the Automation

After setting the trigger, add the downloaded shortcut to the automation workflow. This shortcut will calculate the estimated charging time based on your iPhone’s current battery level and charging speed. Ensure the shortcut is properly integrated into the automation for seamless functionality.

4. Set Up Notifications

To receive updates, include an action in the automation that displays the calculated charging time as a notification. You can customize the notification text to make it more personal or informative, such as including the estimated time remaining for a full charge.

5. Test Your Setup

Plug in your iPhone to test the automation. If configured correctly, the automation will run automatically, and you’ll receive a notification with the estimated charging time. This step ensures that everything is working as intended and allows you to make adjustments if necessary.

Why Use This Setup?

This custom setup offers a practical and accessible way to track your iPhone’s charging progress. It works with all iPhones running iOS 18, making it a versatile solution for users who want to enhance their charging experience. By implementing this automation, you can:

Monitor your iPhone’s charging progress in real-time.

in real-time. Adopt better charging habits to maintain long-term battery health.

to maintain long-term battery health. Avoid overcharging with timely notifications that inform you when charging is complete.

This setup not only replicates the core functionality of Apple’s upcoming “Battery Intelligence” feature but also provides immediate benefits for users who want to optimize their device’s charging process.

Enhance Your Charging Experience Today

While Apple’s “Battery Intelligence” feature is still in development, you don’t have to wait to enjoy its benefits. By using the Apple Shortcuts app and iOS 18’s automation tools, you can create a custom setup that estimates charging time and provides notifications. This solution is straightforward to implement and ensures you stay informed about your device’s charging status. By taking advantage of this functionality, you can make smarter decisions about when and how to charge your iPhone, ultimately improving its usability and battery management.

