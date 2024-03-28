How to use AI to plan your next vacation, travel itinerary or adventure

If you would like to harness the power of artificial intelligence to help you plan your next vacation or worldwide adventure there are plenty of options available. Imagine having a personal travel concierge at your fingertips, ready to craft the perfect itinerary tailored to your preferences and desires. With Google’s latest Search Generative Experience (SGE) update, that dream is now a reality. Currently available in English for Search Labs users in the U.S., this groundbreaking feature harnesses the power of AI to create personalized travel plans that will make your next adventure unforgettable.

By drawing on a vast array of information from websites, reviews, photos, and user-submitted details, the AI-powered tool generates comprehensive itineraries that cater to your every need. From must-see attractions to hidden gem restaurants, the sample itineraries provide a well-rounded overview of your destination. The AI even goes the extra mile by including flight and hotel options, ensuring that every aspect of your trip is taken care of.

To make your planning process even smoother, the generated itineraries are conveniently divided by times of day, allowing you to visualize your trip and make the most of every moment. And when you’re ready to finalize your plans, you can easily export your itinerary to Gmail, Docs, or Maps, making it accessible whenever and wherever you need it.

How to plan a vacation using AI

In addition to the AI-powered itinerary planner, Google Maps has also undergone some exciting updates to enhance your travel experience. If you’re exploring select cities in the U.S. and Canada, you’ll now find it easier than ever to discover curated lists of recommendations from trusted publishers like The Infatuation and fellow travelers.

These lists showcase the top, trending, and hidden gem restaurants in over 40 U.S. cities, ensuring that you never miss out on the best local flavors. Whether you’re a foodie seeking the latest culinary hotspots or an adventurer looking for off-the-beaten-path eateries, Google Maps has you covered.

Google Maps has also introduced new tools that empower you to create and customize your own lists, making it easier than ever to organize your travel plans and share your favorite spots with friends and family. With these features, you can take control of your itinerary and ensure that every moment of your trip is exactly as you envisioned it.

Integrating AI services like ChatGPT, Perplexity or Claude into your travel planning process can significantly enhance your ability to generate innovative vacation ideas and deepen your understanding of various destinations. These conversational AI models are designed to provide detailed, personalized responses based on a vast database of information, making them invaluable tools for travelers seeking inspiration and detailed destination insights. Here’s how you can leverage these AI services effectively:

Generating Vacation Ideas

Start with Open-Ended Questions: Begin by asking broad questions such as, “What are some unique family vacation spots in Europe?” or “What are the top adventure travel destinations in 2024?” These open-ended questions allow the AI to explore a wide range of options and present you with diverse ideas. Specify Interests and Preferences: To get more tailored suggestions, mention your interests and preferences. For instance, if you’re interested in culinary experiences, you might ask, “Can you suggest destinations known for their food culture?” Including details about your preferences helps the AI refine its suggestions to match your tastes. Explore Themes: Utilize AI to explore travel themes such as eco-tourism, historical tours, or wellness retreats. For example, “Suggest eco-friendly travel destinations in Asia” can yield specific ideas that align with your values and interests.

Learning About Destinations

Deep Dives into Destinations: Once you have a destination in mind, use AI services to gather in-depth information. Questions like “What are the must-visit places in Kyoto, Japan, and why?” or “Explain the cultural significance of Machu Picchu” can provide historical context, cultural insights, and travel tips that enrich your understanding of the place. Local Insights: Ask for local insights to discover hidden gems and avoid tourist traps. Queries such as “What are some lesser-known attractions in Paris?” or “Where do locals eat in Rome?” can uncover unique experiences. Practical Travel Advice: AI can offer practical advice on navigating your chosen destination. Questions about the best time to visit, local customs, language tips, transportation options, and safety advice can be incredibly helpful. For example, “What do I need to know about public transport in Berlin?”

Planning Your Travel Itinerary

Itinerary Suggestions: After narrowing down your destination and key attractions, ask the AI whether it be Perplexity, ChatGPT, GSE or your current favorite locally installed open source GPT to suggest an itinerary. For instance, “Can you create a 7-day itinerary for a road trip through the Scottish Highlands, focusing on natural landscapes and historic sites?” Activity Recommendations: If you’re looking for specific types of activities, such as hiking, photography spots, or culinary classes, ask the AI for recommendations within your destination. This can help you add unique experiences to your travel plan. Adjustments and Alternatives: Use the AI to tweak your plans based on new information or changing preferences. If you find that a recommended spot is too crowded or overpriced, ask for alternatives that fit your original criteria.

Maximizing Your Use of AI for Travel Planning

Interactive Planning : Treat the process as a conversation. Based on AI’s responses, refine your questions to dig deeper or broaden your search.

: Treat the process as a conversation. Based on AI’s responses, refine your questions to dig deeper or broaden your search. Combining Sources : Use insights from AI in combination with other research tools. AI can provide a solid foundation, but cross-referencing with up-to-date travel blogs, reviews, and official tourism sites is a good practice.

: Use insights from AI in combination with other research tools. AI can provide a solid foundation, but cross-referencing with up-to-date travel blogs, reviews, and official tourism sites is a good practice. Staying Informed on AI Capabilities: AI models are continually updated. Stay informed about new features or capabilities of AI services that can further enhance your travel planning.

Whether you prefer to prioritize your must-visit locations or plan your days chronologically, the customizable lists allow you to arrange your itinerary in a way that makes sense for you. And if you come across inspiring content on your social channels, you can now easily link it to your lists, creating a centralized hub for all your travel inspiration and plans. With the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) capable of being a travel itinerary planner and the enhanced features of Google Maps, you can rest assured that your next trip will be nothing short of extraordinary. So, embrace the power of technology, let your wanderlust run wild, and get ready to embark on the journey of a lifetime.



