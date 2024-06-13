How to Hide iPhone Apps in iOS 18

We have a great video that shows us a new feature in iOS 18 on how you can hide iPhone apps on your device. iOS 18 introduces a innovative feature that empowers you to hide applications on your iPhone’s home screen and throughout the entire system. This groundbreaking capability ensures that hidden apps remain invisible in Spotlight, Siri, the app library, and settings, while also preventing any notifications from these apps. The process involves using Face ID or Touch ID to securely hide and later retrieve the applications, providing an unprecedented level of privacy and control over your device. The video below from iDeviceHelop shows us exactly what we need to do to hide our iPhone apps in iOS 18.

Unveiling the App Hiding Feature in iOS 18

With the release of iOS 18, Apple has taken a significant leap forward in enhancing user privacy by introducing an innovative app hiding feature. This powerful tool allows you to effectively manage your home screen and app library, ensuring that specific apps remain out of sight and inaccessible without proper authentication. By leveraging the security of Face ID or Touch ID, you can now safeguard your personal information and maintain a clutter-free device interface.

Step-by-Step Guide to Hide Third-Party Applications

To take advantage of this groundbreaking feature and hide an app, follow these simple steps:

Long Press the App Icon : Begin the process by long pressing the app icon you wish to hide. This action will bring up a contextual menu with various options.

: Begin the process by long pressing the app icon you wish to hide. This action will bring up a contextual menu with various options. Select “Require Face ID” or “Hide and Request with Face ID” : From the menu that appears, choose either “Require Face ID” or “Hide and request with Face ID” to initiate the hiding process. This selection will prompt the system to secure the app using your biometric authentication.

: From the menu that appears, choose either “Require Face ID” or “Hide and request with Face ID” to initiate the hiding process. This selection will prompt the system to secure the app using your biometric authentication. Authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID: Upon selecting the hiding option, you will be prompted to authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID, depending on your device’s capabilities. Once successfully authenticated, the app will be hidden from view, ensuring its privacy and security.

The Extent of App Concealment: Completely Removed from All System Views

One of the most remarkable aspects of the app hiding feature in iOS 18 is its comprehensive nature. Once an app is hidden, it is thoroughly removed from all system views, providing an unparalleled level of privacy. This means that the hidden app will not appear in Spotlight searches, Siri suggestions, the app library, or any device settings. Moreover, you will not receive any notifications from the hidden app, guaranteeing complete discretion and peace of mind.

Retrieving Hidden Apps: A Seamless Process

While the app hiding feature offers robust privacy protection, iOS 18 also ensures that retrieving hidden apps is a straightforward and intuitive process. To unhide an app and restore its visibility, follow these steps:

Access the Hidden Apps Folder in the App Library : Navigate to the app library on your iPhone and locate the dedicated hidden apps folder. This folder serves as a centralized location for all the apps you have chosen to conceal.

: Navigate to the app library on your iPhone and locate the dedicated hidden apps folder. This folder serves as a centralized location for all the apps you have chosen to conceal. Long Press the App and Select “Do Not Require Face ID”: Within the hidden apps folder, long press the app you wish to unhide. From the contextual menu that appears, select “Do not require Face ID.” This action will prompt you to authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID, verifying your identity and granting access to the app.

By following these simple steps, you can effortlessly retrieve any hidden app, restoring its visibility and functionality on your iPhone.

Current Limitations and Future Possibilities

It is important to note that, in its current implementation, the app hiding feature in iOS 18 does not work with Apple’s own apps. The functionality is limited to third-party applications, allowing you to hide and secure apps developed by external developers. While this limitation may be addressed in future updates, it is crucial to keep this in mind when managing your app privacy settings.

Despite this restriction, the introduction of the app hiding feature in iOS 18 represents a significant step forward in empowering users to control their digital privacy. As Apple continues to prioritize user security and privacy, it is likely that we will see further enhancements and expansions to this feature in upcoming iOS releases.

The app hiding feature in iOS 18 marks a monumental advancement in iPhone app privacy and home screen customization. By leveraging the security of Face ID or Touch ID, you can now effortlessly hide and retrieve apps, ensuring that your personal information remains protected and your device interface remains clutter-free. While currently limited to third-party apps, this powerful tool lays the foundation for a more secure and personalized iPhone experience, empowering you to take control of your digital life like never before.

