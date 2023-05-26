How to Get the Best Viewing Experience on Your iPad with PITAKA’s MagEZ Folio 2

Sponsored:

iPad users often look for covers that not only protect their device but also offer various viewing angles to enhance their experience. PITAKA, a leading brand in material technology, has recently launched an innovative and flexible dual-sided iPad cover, the MagEZ Folio 2, that stands your iPad in both portrait and landscape orientation.

One of the standout features of this cover is its lightweight and portable design. Weighing only 240g for the 11-inch cover and 325g for the 12.9-inch cover, the MagEZ Folio 2 is one of the lightest iPad folios on the market. This makes it easier to carry around and use your device without adding unnecessary bulk.

The cover is made from high-quality PU leather that offers a skin-friendly texture and provides an excellent grip. This ensures that your iPad won’t slip out of your hands easily and helps you to maintain a firm grip while using your device.

What sets the MagEZ Folio 2 apart from other iPad covers is its origami design, which allows it to be folded in multiple ways, offering four standing positions. This includes the portrait mode, which is not always available with other folio covers. The portrait mode is perfect for reading documents, browsing the web, or streaming videos. The cover’s flexibility also allows you to switch between portrait and landscape mode with just one hand, making it extremely convenient to use.

The MagEZ Folio 2’s magnetic and triangle design ensures that your iPad stays firmly in place, even when you tap or poke the screen. The cover features built-in magnets along either side that create a triangle structure when folded. This design keeps your device securely in place and prevents it from wobbling or falling off the cover, even when you’re typing or drawing on the screen.

Another great feature of the MagEZ Folio 2 is the magnetic strap that holds your Apple Pencil in place wherever you go. The Apple Pencil is an essential accessory for many iPad users, especially those in creative professions. This strap ensures that your pencil stays safe and secure, preventing it from getting lost or damaged.

The MagEZ Folio 2 is available in two colors, black and white, and two sizes, iPad Pro 11” and 12.9”. The cover is also compatible with the iPad Air 10.9”; however, the area around the camera will be exposed since the folio is precisely cut for the iPad Pro. Other than that, it fits snugly and works like a charm.

In terms of pricing, the MagEZ Folio 2 starts at $59.99, which is reasonable compared to other high-quality iPad covers on the market. It is available for purchase on PITAKA’s official website and Amazon, making it accessible to customers worldwide.

Overall, the PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 is an excellent choice for iPad users looking for a lightweight, portable, and versatile cover that can stand their device in both portrait and landscape mode. Its origami design, magnetic and triangle structure, and skin-friendly PU leather makes it a unique and high-quality product that can enhance your iPad experience.

Shop on the official website: PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2

Shop on US Amazon: PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals