How to fix WiFi Calling not working on Android

This guide will show you exactly what to do if your WiFi Calling is not working on Android. WiFi calling represents a remarkable advancement in communication technology, fundamentally transforming the way we connect with others by enabling users to make and receive calls using a WiFi connection instead of a traditional cellular network. This technology leverages the power of the internet to facilitate voice communication, providing a handy alternative, especially in areas with weak or no cellular signal.

Despite its substantial advantages, WiFi calling is not exempt from occasional issues, particularly on Android devices. These issues may manifest as call drops, poor voice quality, or, in some cases, the feature might fail to work altogether. Encountering such issues can indeed be frustrating, particularly when you’re dependent on this feature for your communication needs.

Quick reference links

But don’t worry! This guide is specifically crafted to assist you in navigating through such troubles. It is packed with a comprehensive collection of the most common troubleshooting steps, each detailed clearly to help you identify and rectify the issues impeding the normal functioning of your WiFi calling feature. So, if you’re grappling with WiFi calling problems on your Android device, rest assured, you’re in the right place. By following this guide, you’re well on your way to resolving these issues and enjoying seamless WiFi calling once again.

1. Verify WiFi Calling is Enabled

Your first step should be to verify whether the WiFi calling feature is enabled on your device.

Open your Phone app: Tap on the phone icon from your home screen or app drawer. Access the settings menu: Tap on the three-dot menu (also known as the ‘hamburger menu’) on the top-right corner of your screen and select “Settings” from the drop-down menu. Find WiFi Calling: The location of this setting may vary depending on your device manufacturer. It’s typically located under ‘Calls’ or ‘Advanced calling’. Tap on it. Enable WiFi Calling: If WiFi calling is not already enabled, toggle it on.

2. Check Your Internet Connection

Your WiFi calling feature is heavily dependent on your Internet connection. Therefore, ensure that your WiFi connection is stable. You can check your WiFi’s internet speed using various online tools. If the speed is slow or unstable, consider resetting your router or contacting your internet service provider.

3. Update Your Device

Sometimes, an outdated system can cause problems with various features, including WiFi calling.

Open your device’s settings: This can be done by swiping down from the top of your screen and tapping on the gear icon, or you can find the settings app in your app drawer. Scroll down and tap on “System”: Then, find and tap on ‘System update’. Check for updates: If there’s an update available, tap on ‘Download and Install’.

Updating your device ensures that it’s running on the latest software, which often includes bug fixes and feature enhancements.

4. Reset Network Settings

If you’ve tried the steps above with no success, resetting your network settings may help. Please note, this will delete all your saved WiFi networks and Bluetooth pairings.

Open settings: You can do this by swiping down from the top of your screen and tapping on the gear icon or finding the settings app in your app drawer. Scroll down and tap on “System”: Then, tap on ‘Reset options’. Reset network settings: Tap on ‘Reset WiFi, mobile & Bluetooth’ or ‘Reset network settings’, then confirm.

After resetting your network settings, reconnect to your WiFi network and try enabling WiFi calling again.

5. Contact Your Carrier

If the steps above have not solved your issue, your cellular carrier may be able to assist. Not all carriers support WiFi calling, and even those that do might have specific requirements or settings. Contact your carrier’s customer service department and ask for assistance with enabling WiFi calling on your device.

6. Factory Reset

If none of the above solutions work, you might consider performing a factory reset as a last resort. Remember, a factory reset will erase all data on your device, so it’s crucial to back up any important files, photos, or information before proceeding.

Open settings Scroll down and tap on “System” Tap on ‘Reset options’: Then, select ‘Erase all data (factory reset)’. Confirm the reset: Tap on ‘Erase all data’. You may need to enter your PIN, password, or pattern to proceed.

Once the reset is complete, you’ll need to set up your device as new. Remember to enable WiFi calling and check if it works correctly.

Conclusion

While WiFi calling is a convenient feature, like any technology, it may occasionally encounter issues. The steps outlined in this article will help you resolve most WiFi calling issues on your Android device. Remember, if you’re unable to resolve the problem, it’s always a good idea to reach out to your service provider for additional help. We hope that you find our guide on how to fix WiFi Calling not working on Android useful, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Daniel Romero



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals