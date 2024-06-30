How to Fix Battery Drain in iOS 18

Are you experiencing battery drain issues with the iOS 18 beta? Don’t worry, there are several practical tips you can follow to optimize your device’s battery life. By adjusting certain settings and disabling specific features, you can maintain your device’s performance and extend its battery life. The video below from iReviews will walk you through the steps to mitigate battery drain problems while using the iOS 18 beta.

Update to the Latest Beta Version

The first step in addressing battery drain issues is to ensure that your device is running the latest iOS 18 beta version. Apple regularly releases software updates that include bug fixes and performance improvements, which can significantly enhance battery life. By keeping your device up to date, you can take advantage of these optimizations and minimize battery drain.

To update your device, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If a new beta version is available, download and install it to ensure you have the latest improvements and fixes.

Disable New Features

iOS 18 introduces several exciting new features, but some of these can consume a significant amount of battery power. To extend your device’s battery life, consider disabling the following features if you don’t need them:

iOS 18 introduces the ability to control your iPhone using eye movements, but this feature uses a lot of battery power. Unless you heavily rely on eye tracking, it’s recommended to disable this feature to conserve battery. App Locking: The app locking feature in iOS 18 allows you to secure individual apps with Face ID, but frequent use of this feature can drain your battery. Consider limiting app locking to only the most essential apps to minimize battery consumption.

Optimize Widgets and Live Activities

iOS 18 introduces new widget options and live activities that provide real-time updates on your lock screen and home screen. While these features enhance convenience and keep you informed, having too many widgets and live activities running simultaneously can impact battery life.

To optimize your device’s battery, review the widgets and live activities you have enabled and remove any unnecessary ones. By reducing the number of widgets and live activities, you can minimize background activity and conserve battery power.

Enable Dark Mode

If your device has an OLED display, allowing dark mode can significantly reduce battery consumption. OLED displays consume less power when displaying black or dark colors compared to bright or white colors. By switching to dark mode, you can extend your device’s battery life, especially if you spend a lot of time using your iPhone.

To enable dark mode, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and select the “Dark” appearance option.

Manage Notifications

Notifications can be a major contributor to battery drain, especially if you receive a high volume of them throughout the day. Each time your device receives a notification, it wakes up the screen and performs background tasks, consuming battery power.

To mitigate this issue, review your notification settings and turn off notifications for non-essential apps. You can also use the scheduled summary feature in iOS, which consolidates non-time-sensitive notifications and delivers them at designated times. By reducing the frequency of screen wake-ups and background activity, you can significantly save battery life.

Adjust Privacy and Security Settings

iOS offers various privacy and security features to protect your data, but some of these features can impact battery life. One notable example is location services, which allow apps to access your device’s GPS to provide location-based functionality.

To optimize battery life, review your location services settings and limit access to only the apps that genuinely require it. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and adjust the permissions for individual apps. By reducing the number of apps constantly accessing your location, you can minimize GPS usage and conserve battery power.

Modify General Settings

In addition to the specific settings mentioned above, there are several general settings in iOS 18 you can adjust to further optimize your device’s battery life:

Disable features like “Raise to Wake” and “Always On Display” to reduce the number of times your screen turns on unnecessarily. Adjusting your screen brightness to a lower level can also help conserve battery power. Background App Refresh: iOS allows apps to refresh their content in the background, but this feature can consume battery life. Review your background app refresh settings and turn off refresh for non-essential apps. This will reduce background activity and extend your battery life.

By following these steps and optimizing your device’s settings, you can significantly mitigate battery drain issues while using the iOS 18 beta. Remember to regularly review your settings and adjust them based on your usage patterns and requirements. By being proactive and mindful of your device’s configuration, you can ensure that your iPhone runs efficiently and maintains a healthy battery life.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



