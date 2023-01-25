How to find your archived emails in Gmail

This guide will show you exactly what you need to do to find your archived email in Gmail. Google’s Gmail comes with some great features, this includes the ability to archive your emails instead of deleting them. This gets the emails out of your inbox, without deleting them.

Archived emails in Gmail allow you to refer to these emails at a later date, this is a useful feature that I use on a regular basis and it allows you to keep important emails without them clogging up your inbox.

This guide is designed to show you how to easily find your archived emails in Gmails, there are a number of different ways you can do this. You can either search or manually look through all of your emails on your device.

Use search to quickly find archived emails

One of the quickest ways to find your archived emails is to use the search function. Use the search bar at the top. You can search in a wide range of ways, via subject, email address, name, and more.

This is an easy and quick way to try and find the archived email you are looking for, Gmail will automatically display any emails which match the search terms that you have used.

You can also use the advanced Gmail search filters which will search for these emails in other folders than the standard ones like the inbox, sent folders, and more.

Use the All Mail feature to find your archived emails

Another way to find your archived email in Gmail is to use the All Mail feature. This All Mail feature will list all of your emails together. You can then search for the specific email you are looking for.

The only downside to using the All Mail feature is if you have a lot of archived emails, then it could take you a considerable amount of time to scroll through all of the emails to find the one you are looking for. If you do have a lot of emails to look through then it may be better to use the Search function.

How do you archive emails in Gmail?

Now that we know how to find our emails in Gmail, you may want to know how to easily archive them as well. This is very easy to do on the app and on Gmail on the web and more.

To archive your email in Gmail, select it and then click the archive button at the top, it looks like a box with a downward arrow in it. It will then place the selected email in the archive.

You can also archive multiple emails at once, by selecting more than one email and then clicking on the archive button at the top. The emails are now placed in the archive and you can use one of the methods above to refer to them again when you need to.

We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments or questions, or even any tips on how we can improve this guide, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa





