How to Finally Fix Battery Drain in iOS 17.5.1

Battery drain is a persistent issue for many iPhone users, especially after updating to a new iOS version like 17.5.1. If your device’s battery life seems to be dwindling faster than usual, don’t fret. There are a range of things that you can do on your iPhone to mitigate the problem and extend your iPhone’s battery life.

This guide is designed to walk you through essential tips for updating apps, managing unused apps, tweaking settings, and disabling unnecessary features to enhance your device’s battery performance. Following these steps on your iPhone should help you get the most out of your iPhone’s battery and help you reduce battery drain on the current version of Apple’s iOS which is iOS 17.5.1.

1. Declutter Your Apps

Remember that app you downloaded to learn Spanish three years ago? Yeah, the one you’ve used twice. It’s time to say adiós to unused apps. They can hog system resources in the background, draining your battery faster than you can say “Dónde está la biblioteca?”

How to clean up:

On the Home Screen: Touch and hold the app icon until it does a little dance. Tap the “X” and confirm the deletion. Boom, space saved!

Touch and hold the app icon until it does a little dance. Tap the “X” and confirm the deletion. Boom, space saved! Through Settings: Head to Settings > General > iPhone Storage, tap the app, and hit “Delete App.”

By ditching the digital dead weight, you’re freeing up storage and lightening the load on your iPhone’s resources, which can help your battery last longer.

2. Stay Updated, Stay Efficient

Apps are like your wardrobe—they need regular updates to stay in style. Outdated apps can drain more battery by being inefficient. Developers roll out updates to fix bugs and improve compatibility with the latest iOS versions. Keeping your apps up-to-date ensures they run smoothly and don’t guzzle your battery.

How to update your apps:

Open the App Store .

. Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. Scroll down to see updates. Tap “Update All” or update apps individually.

3. Cut Down on Battery-Hungry Features

iOS 17.5.1 comes with cool features, but some can be sneaky battery drainers. The Journal app and Significant Locations are prime suspects.

Journal App: If you’re not journaling daily, consider disabling or deleting it to stop it from sipping your battery while fetching background data.

Significant Locations: This feature tracks your movements to suggest places, but it’s always running in the background. If you can live without it:

Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services .

. Tap System Services .

. Toggle off Significant Locations.

Disabling these features can give your battery a significant boost.

4. Master Your Connectivity

Wi-Fi and Personal hotspots are great, but leaving them on all the time can drain your battery. Turn them off when you don’t need them, and your battery will thank you.

Turn off Personal Hotspot:

Go to Settings > Personal Hotspot .

. Toggle off Allow Others to Join.

Turn off Wi-Fi:

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi .

. Toggle off Wi-Fi.

5. Fine-Tune Your Settings

Adjusting a few settings can make a world of difference in your battery life. Start with Product Improvement settings and the Always On Display feature.

Product Improvement Settings:

Go to Settings > Privacy > Analytics & Improvements .

. Turn off options like Share iPhone Analytics and Improve Siri & Dictation.

Always On Display: Handy but hungry for power. To save battery:

Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Always On Display .

. Toggle off Show Wallpaper.

Summary

Implementing these strategies can effectively reduce battery consumption and improve the overall longevity of your iPhone’s battery on iOS 17.5.1. Each adjustment targets a specific area of your device’s functionality, and when combined, they contribute to a more efficient and longer-lasting battery performance. By keeping your apps updated, removing unused ones, disabling battery-draining features, adjusting settings, and managing connectivity, you can optimize your iPhone’s battery life and enjoy a seamless user experience on iOS 17.5.1.”



