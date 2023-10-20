This guide will show you how to customize your iPhone with iOS 17.Apple’s iOS 17 brings a number of new customization features to the iPhone, giving users more control over the look and feel of their devices. Here’s a quick guide on how to customize your iPhone with iOS 17:

Lock screen

Change your wallpaper : To change your lock screen wallpaper, go to Settings > Wallpaper > Lock Screen. You can choose from a variety of built-in wallpapers, or use your own photos or videos.

: To change your lock screen wallpaper, go to Settings > Wallpaper > Lock Screen. You can choose from a variety of built-in wallpapers, or use your own photos or videos. Add widgets : iOS 17 allows you to add widgets to your lock screen for the first time. To do this, long-press on the lock screen and tap the + button. You can then choose from a variety of widgets, such as weather, calendar, and fitness.

: iOS 17 allows you to add widgets to your lock screen for the first time. To do this, long-press on the lock screen and tap the + button. You can then choose from a variety of widgets, such as weather, calendar, and fitness. Customize the clock: You can also customize the clock on your lock screen. To do this, long-press on the clock and tap Customize. You can then change the font, color, and size of the clock.

Home screen

Arrange your apps : To arrange your apps on the home screen, simply tap and hold on an app and drag it to a new location. You can also create folders to organize your apps.

: To arrange your apps on the home screen, simply tap and hold on an app and drag it to a new location. You can also create folders to organize your apps. Add widgets to the Home Screen : You can also dd widgets to the Home Screen on your iPhone like you can with the Lock Screen.

: You can also dd widgets to the Home Screen on your iPhone like you can with the Lock Screen. Hide apps: If you don’t want to see certain apps on your home screen, you can hide them. To do this, long-press on an app and tap Remove App. Then, tap Move to App Library. Apps that you move to the App Library will still be available on your device, but they will be hidden from the home screen.

Other customization options

In addition to the lock screen and home screen, you can also customize a number of other aspects of your iPhone with iOS 17. For example, you can change the font and size of the text on your device, change the accent color, and change the sounds that your iPhone makes.

To change these settings, go to Settings > General. You can then scroll down to find the settings that you want to change.

Here are some additional tips for customizing your iPhone with iOS 17:

Use themes: Themes are a great way to quickly change the look and feel of your iPhone. You can find a variety of themes for free and paid in the App Store.

Use Shortcuts: Shortcuts is a powerful app that allows you to create custom actions. You can use Shortcuts to create custom widgets, icons, and more.

Use third-party apps: There are a number of third-party apps that can help you customize your iPhone. For example, apps like Widgetsmith and Color Widgets allow you to create custom widgets, while apps like MD Blank and Shortcut Maker allow you to create custom icons.

With iOS 17, there are more ways than ever to customize your iPhone. By following the tips above, you can create a device that is truly unique to you. At the time of writing this guide the current version of iOS is 17.0.3, Apple will be releasing iOS 17.1 shortly and it will land on the 24th of October 2023. We hope that you find out guide helpful, if you have any comments, tips you want to share, or any questions, please let us know in the comments section below.

